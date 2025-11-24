Making news
Quang Ninh sends nearly 45 tonnes of relief supplies to help Lam Dong overcome flood aftermath
The northern province of Quang Ninh on November 22 transported nearly 45 tonnes of essential goods and supplies worth over 2 billion VND (75,893 USD) directly to flood-hit areas in the central province of Lam Dong.
The move aimed to implement the Politburo’s direction on overcoming the consequences of recent severe floods in the central region, which assigned Quang Ninh to support Lam Dong.
This was the first shipment under a broader plan in which Quang Ninh expects to provide around 100 tonnes of goods and 50 billion VND from the provincial budget to help Lam Dong stabilise living conditions of local residents and recover from hardships. The initial batch includes food, essential items, clothing, medicines, and medical supplies.
Notably, Quang Ninh has immediately dispatched a working delegation to Lam Dong to review and assess damage levels and identify the most practical and effective support measures. The provincial health sector has quickly assembled medical supplies, disinfectants, and mobilised more than 200 medical staff and doctors ready to depart to support disease prevention and provide healthcare for residents in flood-affected areas.
The provincial Fatherland Front Committee is coordinating the second relief aid mobilisation, which includes over 100 tonnes of goods expected to be delivered to Lam Dong within the next 2 - 5 days./.