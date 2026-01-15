Quang Ninh removes bottlenecks to attract 3 billion USD in FDI

The Song Khoai Industrial Park (Quang Ninh province) attracts numerous enterprises for investment and production, creating jobs for local workers. Photo: VNA

The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh is stepping up comprehensive measures to remove investment bottlenecks as it targets attracting 3 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2026.



Chairing a conference to finalise the province’s investment promotion programme and its plan for attracting FDI this year on January 13, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Bui Van Khang said that Quang Ninh aims to draw 101 non-state budget domestic investment projects with total registered capital of nearly 569 trillion VND (21.6 billion USD), and 3 billion USD in FDI capital in 2026.



To that end, Khang requested departments, agencies, and local authorities to candidly assess existing shortcomings and bottlenecks in investment attraction, and implement synchronous, effective, and decisive solutions to remove obstacles.



Priority tasks include expediting procedures for adjustments to master plans under the authority of the Prime Minister and central ministries, as well as accelerating appraisal, approval, and investment preparation procedures for new projects.



Authorities at commune, ward, and special zone levels were instructed to focus maximum efforts on site clearance for ongoing projects, especially industrial park and industrial cluster infrastructure developments, in order to ensure sufficient clean land to attract additional investment projects in 2026.



The Chairman assigned the provincial Department of Finance, in coordination with other departments and agencies, to review and finalise investment attraction lists for specific sectors, with a focus on large-scale, key, and highly feasible projects.



He underlined that adherence to committed implementation schedules is one of the most critical determinants of investment efficiency. Timely project delivery, he noted, serves as a practical indicator of the province’s investment and business environment, helping ensure that investment attraction targets are met not only for 2026 but also for subsequent periods.



Based on issues that have already been addressed by the provincial authorities, Khang called on investors to mobilise resources and implement their projects strictly in line with agreed timelines.



In 2025, Quang Ninh recorded a breakthrough in investment attraction, with non-state budget domestic investment capital reaching 503.447 trillion VND, 16.74 times higher than in 2024, while FDI inflows reached nearly 1 billion USD./.