Quang Ninh ready for rescue operations in Ha Long Bay in case of emergencies

Officers of the Quang Ninh provincial Military Command inspect equipment for rescue operation on board. Photo: VNA

In order to enhance safety for tourists visiting and staying over-night in Ha Long Bay – a UNESCO-recognised natural heritage, the Military Command of Quang Ninh province has deployed a ship designated to medical services and two patrol boats to conduct patrols on the bay around the clock, starting August 6.



Specifically, the ships will carry out patrols from 7am to 6pm daily along the main tourist routes in Ha Long Bay, with one ship permanently stationed at Ti Top island. From 6pm to 7am the following day, the mobile vessels return to Tuan Chau island to maintain a 24/7 on-call duty shift, ensuring constant readiness.



This move is aimed at ensuring the safety of sightseeing boats and reinforcing tourists' confidence.

Deputy Commander Colonel Nguyen Ngoc Son stated that each duty shift has 6 to 8 personnel, including a communications team and a medical team. The medical ship is equipped with four stretchers, oxygen tanks, fire extinguishers, and other emergency equipment to be ready for search and rescue operations in the event of any unexpected incidents.



In addition to the provincial Military Command, relevant authorities in the northern province have strengthened safety inspections at ports and wharves. Multiple task forces have been deployed to conduct closed-loop patrols along navigational routes, in coordination with port authorities.



Meanwhile, the provincial Department of Construction has conducted unannounced inspections to ensure compliance with inland waterway traffic safety regulations on tourist boats while they are anchored at sightseeing spots awaiting passengers.



Earlier, the provincial People’s Committee held a working session with the Institute of Earth Sciences (under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology) to implement the installation of an early warning system for meteorological phenomena such as thunderstorms, whirlwinds, and lightning at key locations, particularly in Ha Long Bay, Bai Tu Long Bay, and coastal areas.



This initiative plays an important role in ensuring the safety of people and vehicles engaged in tourism, and in supporting the overall socio-economic development of the province.



Through these concrete efforts, Quang Ninh aims to welcome 20 million visitors in 2025, including 4.5 million foreigners. The total tourism revenue is expected to reach 50 trillion VND (1.9 billion USD).



In the first six months of this year, the local tourism sector welcomed approximately 12.1 million visitors, including around 2.3 million foreigners. The province has also introduced a range of new tourism products, developed and expanded high-value, competitive services, and continuously improved the quality of cruise services for Ha Long Bay tours, with a strong focus on tightening safety standards./.