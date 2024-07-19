Quang Ninh promotes local agricultural products’ value (Photo: baodautu.vn)





For the 2021-2025 period, Quang Ninh has identified the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme as a pivotal economic development initiative, integrated with the New Rural Development Programme and agricultural restructuring efforts, placing local residents at the forefront of implementation. The province has been focusing on developing key agricultural products linked to processing and consumption to enhance product values.

The OCOP programme has introduced a new direction for the profitable production and business of traditional products within the province. This has contributed to higher incomes for locals while fostering a shift in production mindset towards sustainability.

Currently, Quang Ninh boasts 417 OCOP products from 13 districts, townships, and cities, achieving ratings of 3-5 stars, an increase of 181 products since late 2020. Specifically, 315 products have attained three stars (up by 153), 98 four stars (up by 24), and four five stars (up by 4).

There are 212 production entities with products rated from three to five stars, marking an increase of 37 entities since late 2020. These include 55 enterprises, 83 cooperatives, and 74 household producers.

Key local products under the OCOP programme such as Tien Yen chicken, Ha Long squid paste, Ba Che yellow flower tea, Van Don fish sauce, and medicinal herbs are experiencing continuous growth, solidifying their reputation and trust among consumers while generating substantial income for locals.

According to Ninh Van Trang, Director of Dap Thanh Forestry Business Company Limited, Ba Che yellow flower tea is one of the products slated to achieve a 5-star OCOP rating. The company has been guided through all necessary procedures and is submitting its dossier to the central council for evaluation and selection. To meet the stringent 5-star standards, the company continuously enhances cultivation sources, machinery, production lines, design, packaging, and other aspects of the product. Currently, the product is further refining conditions to meet all OCOP 5-star criteria.

To expand its market, Quang Ninh has intensified trade promotion activities and connections for OCOP product consumption. Recently, the OCOP Quang Ninh Fair - Summer 2024 attracted nearly 56,000 visitors in six days, generating 17.9 billion VND (more than 700,000 USD).

The OCOP programme has fundamentally altered the local community's perception and approach towards agricultural production, fostering trust and creativity, and empowering residents to boldly enhance agricultural product values.

To assert their brands and market positions, many OCOP entities continue to invest in machinery to modernise their products by applying scientific and technological advancements in production, processing, and preservation.

The initiative to introduce agricultural products via e-commerce platforms is seen as a crucial strategy to help farmers, producers, and processing enterprises expand market access and enhance product value.

In addition to proactive efforts by production entities, Quang Ninh province has implemented numerous initiatives to encourage enterprises, cooperatives, and residents to leverage scientific advancements in OCOP product production, particularly through supportive policies and mechanisms such as brand building, trade promotion, product marketing, community, management, and scientific collaboration, and financial support for workshop construction and technology investment./.