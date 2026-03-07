Quang Ninh pilots weekend customs clearance at Mong Cai Int'l Border Gate

Mong Cai International Border Gate in Quang Ninh province. Photo: VNA)\

The northern province of Quang Ninh is set pilot normal customs clearance on weekends at the Bac Luan II Bridge area of the Mong Cai International Border Gate starting March 7.

The provincial People’s Committee Office recently issued Document No. 1883/VP.UBND-TC on implementing the pilot programme. The decision followed a meeting on March 5 between provincial leaders and relevant agencies to consider a proposal from the Chinese side to maintain customs clearance activities throughout the week.

Under the plan, the cargo control lane at the Bac Luan II Bridge area, part of the border gate pair of Mong Cai (Vietnam) and Dongxing (China), will operate normally on Saturdays and Sundays. The move is expected to help ease congestion at the border, improve operational efficiency of relevant forces, and further promote cross-border trade.

The Quang Ninh Border Gate Management Board has been assigned to send an official response to the Dongxing municipal bureau of commerce and border gate management to finalise the pilot plan and inform businesses in both countries about the new schedule.

To ensure smooth operations, the provincial administration have requested the Quang Ninh Economic Zone Authority and relevant forces, including border guard, customs, and quarantine units, to arrange sufficient personnel and equipment to handle procedures swiftly. They were also asked to continue streamlining administrative procedures to better assist enterprises during customs clearance.

Besides, logistics service providers are required to prepare manpower and ensure uninterrupted operations.

The province is also reviewing relevant fees and charges during the pilot period, with possible adjustments to infrastructure service fees at the border gate to help reduce financial pressure on businesses.

The weekend customs clearance pilot is expected to further facilitate trade flows between Vietnam and China while improving the overall business environment./.