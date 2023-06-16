Quang Ninh: Nearly 2,000 yogis to attend event marking ninth International Day of Yoga

Nearly 2,000 yogis from northern localities are expected to attend an event held on June 21 at Quynh Lam pagoda, Dong Trieu township in the northern province of Quang Ninh to mark the ninth International Day of Yoga.



The participants will join a mass Yoga performance, and compete in a Yoga tournament to be held at the Dong Trieu Culture-Sport Centre.



The event occasioned by the International Day of Yoga is part of activities to celebrate the 51st anniversary of the Vietnam-India diplomatic relations. It is expected to promote the culture and people of Vietnam and India, and spread the image of a safe and friendly Quang Ninh.



It is also expected to enhance public awareness of on the effects of Yoga on people’s physical and mental health, contributing to encouraging people to do physical exercise.



Quang Ninh is one of 35 localities across the country to collaborate with the Indian Embassy in Vietnam to organise events in response to the ninth International Day of Yoga, which has the themed “One World – One Health”./.