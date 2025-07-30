Quang Ninh must address challenges to local administration system's operations: President

State President Luong Cuong visits the Quang Ninh one-level public administrative service centre on July 29. (Photo: VNA)

State President Luong Cuong has requested the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh to strengthen inspection and supervision, and promptly address difficulties faced by commune-level administrative units while operating under the new two-tier local administration model.



The directive was issued during his working session with Quang Ninh authorities on July 29, focusing on the province’s preparations for Party congresses at all levels and its implementation of the two-level local governance.



Reporting to the State leader, the provincial Party Committee’s Standing Board said that after restructuring, Quang Ninh now has 54 commune-level administrative units (including 30 wards, 22 communes, and two special zones), with 1,452 hamlets, villages, and residential quarters, serving a population of over 1.4 million. As of July 2025, there are 59 subordinate Party organisations in the province with more than 103,500 members.



The province has made strong moves to reorganise commune-level administrative units and build a two-tier local government model in line with central authorities' guidelines, roadmap, and schedule. Local agencies and units have maintained stable and smooth operations throughout the reorganisation.



Besides, Quang Ninh has sustained strong economic performance, with its GRDP growth in the first six months reaching some 11.03%, higher than the national average.



For the 2025–2030 term, the provincial Party Committee has set higher personnel standards than national guidelines in its planning for key leadership roles. These include a target of at least 10% of members in the provincial Party Committee's Standing Board being female, and at least 10% of officials having a background in science and technology.



In his remarks, President Cuong acknowledged the local efforts and asked Quang Ninh to assess its experience thoroughly to draw practical lessons for itself and others nationwide.



Regarding the upcoming all-level Party congresses, he stressed the importance of drafting strategic vision documents that must identify breakthroughs to be made and key areas to be promoted, and adhere to the four pillar resolutions recently released by the Party. He also urged streamlining and rejuvenating personnel, as well as selecting those with innovative and people-centred thinking.



State President Luong Cuong speaks at the working session with the Quang Ninh Party Committee's Standing Board on July 29. (Photo: VNA)

For the time to come, the leader requested that Quang Ninh focus its leadership and direction on fulfilling the goals set out in the 13th National Party Congress's Resolution. The province must view digital transformation as a cornerstone for breakthrough development, not only in governance but also in enterprise, education, health, agriculture, and tourism growth. Additionally, it should develop synchronous digital infrastructure, especially in remote, border, and island areas, while promoting digital economy, digital government, and digital society models.



To successfully realise its development goals, the President noted that the province must invest in training and improving the quality of commune-level cadres and civil servants – those who directly interact with and serve the public. At the same time, it should continue gathering public feedback to evaluate and fine-tune the new governance model as needed.



He expressed his belief that with its solidarity, dynamism, creativity, and high political resolve, Quang Ninh will remain a bright spot in implementing major policies and become a role model in building a lean, efficient, and effective administration for sustainable development.



Later the same day, the State leader visited and inspected the provincial one-level public administrative service centre.



So far, Quang Ninh has received 32,998 applications (including 19,997 submitted online and over 13,000 in person), and has resolved 24,493 of them on time or ahead of schedule – a success rate of 99.84%./.