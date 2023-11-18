Quang Ninh, Hokkaido boost culture, tourism, agriculture links

A thematic seminar on culture-tourism exchange and human resources development between the northern province of Quang Ninh and Japan’s Hokkaido prefecture was held on November 17, as part of the Hokkaido Festival 2023 in Ha Long city.



Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Hanh said about 12,300 Japanese tourists arrived in Quang Ninh this year, or about 1.5% of the total foreign arrivals in the province.



She wished that in the coming time, the two localities would strengthen their cooperation in popularising destinations through various media channels, exchange of delegations, especially famtrips and roadshows. She suggested considering the launch of air routes through Van Don international airport and new Chitose airport.



Hanh hoped that the Hokkaido authorities will soon send Japanese lecturers and volunteers to Ha Long University, toward building a faculty of Japanese studies there.



Discussions at the event focused on the current situation and solutions to enhance cooperation, develop tourism and human resources between both sides.



They also shared their experience and insights about the localities they have visited, providing vivid and realistic perspectives on the land, culture, and people of both Japan and Vietnam.



The same day, a seminar on green agricultural growth was also held in the province.



The provincial authorities proposed the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries consider Quang Ninh a hub for cooperation in aquaculture and the processing of agro-aquatic products for export, toward becoming an exemplary collaboration between the two ministries.



Vietnamese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan said green and ecological agriculture involve the comprehensive application of processes and technologies, efficient and economical use of input materials for agricultural production, and effective use of natural resources without causing adverse effects on the environment and human health.



He also called for changing the mindset from agricultural production to agricultural economy, focusing on enhancing value, efficiency and diversification according to the value chain that aligns with market requirements./.