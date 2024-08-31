Quang Ninh, Guangxi strengthen cooperation across multiple sectors

Trinh Thi Minh Thanh, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Quang Ninh provincial Party Committee, on August 30 met with Liu Ning, visiting member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Secretary of the CPC Committee of China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.



At the meeting, Thanh outlined several measures to enhance practical cooperation and exchanges between the northeastern Vietnamese province and the Chinese region in the near future. They include maintaining mutual visits and meetings at all levels, promptly exchanging views on important issues, fostering substantive and effective cooperation, and promoting exchanges between their Party organisations and border localities. Additionally, both sides should deepen the exchange of experience in Party building and corruption control, while joining hands in training cadres and organising people-to-people exchanges.



Furthermore, she suggested they continue to effectively implement three legal documents on the Vietnam-China land border and related agreements. It is necessary to support and create conditions for each other in building riverbank and border protection works according to established procedures and regulations; and to strengthen the management of security and safety in border areas and at border gates.



The official held that both localities should actively report to their central authorities on implementing a technical assistance project on the planning of two standard-gauge railway lines, namely Lang Son - Hanoi and Mong Cai - Ha Long - Hanoi.



She also recommended Quang Ninh and Guangxi work to promote tourism cooperation, including the early resumption of sea routes between Fangcheng and Ha Long, and between Beihai and Ha Long, and to facilitate the use of travel permits for tourists to visit Quang Ninh’s Mong Cai city for day trips and remove difficulties related to self-driving tourist vehicles.



Liu suggested both sides enhance border quarantine measures, develop smart border gates, promote maritime tourism routes, build cross-border industrial cooperation zones, and strengthen joint work in culture, education, health care, and security.



On this occasion, representatives from the sides witnessed the signing of a tourism development cooperation agreement between the two localities' enterprises./.