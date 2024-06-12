Quang Ninh gets serious on marine environmental protection

Collecting waste on Ha Long Bay, Quang Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

Identifying marine environmental protection as an important task, the northeastern coastal province of Quang Ninh has begun the issuance of directives, resolutions, and planning at all levels to facilitate environmental conservation efforts.

On September 1, 2017, the standing board of the provincial Party Committee issued Directive No. 18-CT/TU on strengthening the management of exploitation, protection and development of aquatic resources in the province.

Implementing the directive, localities, departments, and agencies have been taking action on solutions, strictly handling the use of banned fishing gear in seafood exploitation.

In 2018, the province issued its biodiversity conservation plan towards 2020 with a vision to 2030 to preserve important natural ecosystems, endangered and rare species and genetic resources.

The provincial Party Committee issued Resolution No 12-NQ/TU dated March 12, 2018, on the environmental protection in the 2018-2022 period, and Directive No13-CT/TU, dated August 10, 2021, on strengthening the management and sustainable development of marine aquaculture. Also implemented was Resolution No.10-NQ/TU dated September 26, 2022 on strengthening the Party's leadership in resource management, environmental protection, natural disasters prevention and mitigation, and climate change responses, and ensuring water security in the 2022-2030 period.

Quang Ninh is the first province in Vietnam to promulgate local standards on the use of floating materials in aquaculture. Accordingly, from January 1, 2021, brackish and saltwater aquaculture establishments must follow the standards when they open new facilities. From January 1, 2023, aquaculture facilities must convert all unqualified materials to standard materials. By the end of 2023, the province almost completed the goal of replacing more than 6.85 million foam buoys in aquaculture. This is considered a breakthrough initiative of Quang Ninh in managing, monitoring and minimising waste that is not friendly to the marine environment.

In addition, the province also rearranged marine farming areas in a sustainable and planned direction, and targeted to have marine farms without foam buoys. It established community-based management models, strengthened the responsibility of local governments, and promoted international cooperation in protecting the marine environment.

At the same time, the province also zoned marine areas to protect ecosystems and marine species with economic and scientific value. Environmental protection is associated with developing eco-tourism, improving livelihoods for local people, and properly managing and exploiting aquatic resources.

The province also pays attention to protecting local specialty species and endemic aquatic products such as sea worms, Tra Co crabs, abalone, and squid.

In addition, Quang Ninh has been also strengthening management and monitoring of the marine environment and the wastewater treatment at farming facilities and concentrated farming areas.

Automated environmental monitoring systems have been installed and upgraded to meet the requirements of controlling and warning of environmental risks in concentrated marine farming areas. Local authorities strictly handle violations that pollute the marine environment.

With consistent policies in environmental protection, Quang Ninh’s environment in general and its marine environment in particular have been improved. Mangrove forests are growing well, and flocks of storks and wild birds return to reside in natural lands and surface areas. Rare dolphins, whales, and sea turtles have re-appeared in the sea of Van Don, Co To, and Ha Long recently./.