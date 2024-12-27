Quang Ninh Food Festival 2024: a symphony of Vietnamese flavours

Cooks perform the making of cha muc (squid cake) at the opening ceremony of the Quang Ninh Food Festival 2024 on December 26. (Photo: baoquangninh.vn)

The Quang Ninh Food Festival 2024 is underway in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh, from December 26-29, boasting a lineup of nearly 130 booths – the largest number of registrations so far.

The festival, themed “Quang Ninh - Convergence of the Best Food”, brings together a symphony of flavours from all three Vietnamese regions.

Visitors can indulge in familiar northern delights such as pho, bun cha (noodle with grilled pork), cha ca (grilled chopped fish), banh cuon (thin rolled rice cake), and cha muc (squid cake). Central Vietnam is represented by bun bo Hue (Hue-styled beef noodle), mi Quang (Quang-styled noodle), cao lau Hoi An (cao lau noodle soup), and banh beo chen (savoury steamed rice cake). Southern specialties like lau mam (fermented fish hotpot), ca loc nuong trui (grilled snakehead fish), and banh xeo Nam bo (rice sizzling cake) round out the culinary extravaganza.

Beyond the tantalising tastes, visitors can watch artisans prepare dishes on-site or experience cocktail-making demonstrations led by celebrities.

The event also offers exciting cultural activities and folk games such as wrestling, bamboo pole dancing, stilt walking, and blindfolded pottery smashing. Art performances reflecting the culture of ethnic minorities, such as Xam singing, Cheo opera, and love duet songs, along with rustic melodies from the coastal fishing communities of Ha Long, Mong Cai, Uong Bi, Dong Trieu, Dam Ha, and Binh Lieu, will fill the air.

Designed to be vibrant and immersive, the performance space invites visitors to explore Quang Ninh's long-standing cultural values in an intimate setting.

Supported by various agencies, localities, businesses, the provincial Tourism Association, the Vietnam Culture and Cuisine Association, Ha Long University, and other units within and outside the province, the event aims to showcase Vietnam's unique cultural and culinary features, enhance Quang Ninh’s appeal as a four-season tourist destination that is safe, friendly, and attractive. The goal is to welcome 20 million visitors next year, including 4.5 million foreigners, generating a total revenue of 50 trillion VND (2 billion USD).

To celebrate the occasion, Sun Group is offering a 50% discount on admission tickets to Sun World Ha Long, the festival’s venue, for both adults and children./.