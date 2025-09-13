Quang Ninh farmers contribute to environmental protection

Members and farmers of Hua Cau village, Tien Yen commune, take part in an environmental clean-up. (Photo: baoquangninh.vn)

Farmers across Quang Ninh province are stepping up efforts to protect the environment, with the chapters of the provincial Farmers' Union adopting creative and practical initiatives that have raised awareness and responsibility among members.

These activities have contributed to cleaner, greener rural communities, particularly in ethnic minority, mountainous, border, and island areas. To mark the 80th National Day (September 2), the chapter in Tien Yen commune recently launched a "Green Sunday" campaign.

Members worked together to clean village roads, alleys, and cultural houses, while clearing overgrown vegetation and dredging irrigation canals. More than 1,100 farmers participated across local chapters.

According to Nguyen Thi Ha, Chairwoman of the Tien Yen chapter, Green Sunday has become a regular activity jointly organised with other social organisations. The commune has also introduced collection models for pesticide packaging in several villages, with plans to expand.

She emphasised that the goal is to foster environmental awareness in residential communities. Notably, all farmer households in the commune have signed commitments to ensure safe and hygienic production and business practices.

Similar efforts are being carried out across Quang Ninh’s ethnic minority and border regions. In Co To special zone, the local farmers’ union has integrated environmental protection, biodiversity conservation, climate change adaptation, and marine protection into its activities.

Farmers have been encouraged to support the "Plastic-Free Co To" initiative, while also adopting models promoting circular and green economies. The "Three Clean" model - clean houses, clean roads, and clean fields - has been expanded, alongside collective efforts in waste collection, drainage clearance, invasive species eradication, and reforestation campaigns. In communes such as Binh Lieu, Hoanh Mo, Luc Hon, Ba Che, and Luong Minh, where ethnic minority populations are concentrated, farmers’ unions have partnered with local authorities to improve sanitation.

Communities have been supported in relocating toilets and livestock pens away from living areas and building hygienic facilities. These measures have helped transform daily habits, embedding more sanitary practices into community life.

The initiatives are closely aligned with Resolution No. 06-NQ/TU, issued by the provincial Party Committee in May 2021, which outlines sustainable socio-economic development and strengthened security in ethnic minority, mountainous, border, and island communes for 2021–2025, with a vision to 2030.

Environmental protection in these areas has been identified as a key foundation for improving the quality of life and community well-being. As part of this agenda, farmers’ unions at all levels have implemented various environmental protection models.

Examples include "Clean Houses, Clean Roads, Clean Fields," and "Say No to Plastic Bags and Waste," along with initiatives that implement waste collection, sorting, and composting. The collection of pesticide containers has also been expanded.

These efforts are gradually reshaping farmer behaviour, encouraging proactive participation in environmental stewardship from household routines to production practices.

They are also fostering a culture of green living and helping meet environmental criteria under the new-style rural development programme. In parallel, to promote sustainable agriculture, farmers’ unions are guiding and supporting members in safe and quality production models.

Over 70,100 farmer households in Quang Ninh have signed commitments not to use banned substances in farming, storage, or processing, ensuring food safety and contributing to a greener, cleaner, and more sustainable agriculture sector.

Through these initiatives, farmers in Quang Ninh are not only safeguarding their local environment but also laying the groundwork for sustainable development, healthier communities, and enhanced resilience against future challenges./.