Quang Ninh expects surge in international cruise arrivals during Tet

The Malta-flagged Celebrity Solstice, carrying 3,016 passengers, docks at Ha Long International Cruise Port in Bai Chay ward, Quang Ninh province. Photo: VNA

Quang Ninh province is gearing up to welcome a succession of luxury cruise ships carrying thousands of international visitors to Ha Long Bay during the 2026 Lunar New Year (Tet), reinforcing its rising profile on the global cruise tourism circuit.

Throughout 2026, the province anticipates 70–90 international cruise calls, with total passenger numbers projected at between 100,000 and 150,000.

From the 29th day of the final lunar month to the ninth day of Tet (February 16–25), Ha Long Bay is set to host six high-end cruise vessels bringing visitors mainly from Europe and Hong Kong (China). The festive peak will come on the first day of Tet (February 17), when the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism will organise a ceremony to welcome the first international arrivals of the new year.

The Bahamas-flagged Adora Mediterrane is scheduled to call at Quang Ninh three times, on the last day of the lunar year and on the fourth and ninth days of Tet, each visit delivering around 2,000 European tourists.

On the first day of Tet, the Seabourn Encore and Piano Land are also expected to arrive with a combined total of about 2,600 visitors from Europe and Hong Kong (China). The Le Jacques Cartier will bring 300 European passengers on the third day of Tet, while the Silver Nova is slated to dock on the eighth day.

The bustling holiday season follows the early-year momentum generated by the Celebrity Solstice, which delivered more than 3,000 international passengers to Quang Ninh on the first day of 2026. With cruise tourism identified as a strategic growth segment, the province has refreshed its tourism products to appeal to high-spending travellers. Newly designed short tours include Ha Long city sightseeing, visits to the provincial Museum–Library, local culinary experiences, and cultural and spiritual attractions.

Quang Ninh is also intensifying connectivity among destinations such as Tuan Chau, Van Don and five-star resorts to form comprehensive, multi-layered tourism packages. Continued investment in port infrastructure and the standardisation of professional reception services are viewed as key to positioning the province as an attractive “anchor port” on international cruise itineraries. While short lengths of stay remain a challenge, the strong influx of cruise tourists at the start of 2026 is seen as a crucial springboard for Quang Ninh’s goal of becoming a leading tourism hub in Vietnam and the wider region.

Tourism in Quang Ninh recorded a breakout year in 2025, outperforming initial growth scenarios. The province welcomed 21.28 million visitors, up 12% year-on-year, including 4.5 million international arrivals, an 18.4% increase. Total tourism revenue surpassed 57 trillion VND (2.2 billion USD). In 2026, Quang Ninh is targeting 22 million visitors, including around 5.2 million international tourists, with total tourism revenue expected to reach at least 65 trillion VND./.