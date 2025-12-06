Quang Ninh establishes Co To – Tran Island marine conservation area

The People’s Committee of the northern province of Quang Ninh has issued a decision on the establishment of Co To – Tran Island marine conservation area in Co To special zone.



The establishment of the marine conservation area demonstrates the province’s commitment to implementing the national biodiversity conservation strategy and promoting a sustainable blue economy. It is expected to create an important foundation for developing eco-tourism, scientific research and sustainable livelihoods for local communities.



The area aims to conserve key and unique natural ecosystems, including coral reefs around Co To Con, Thanh Lan, Hon Ngua Island Cluster, Tran Island and Bac Bo Cat Islet, mangrove forests, rocky tidal flats, and aquatic habitats.



It will also protect, restore and expand populations of rare and endangered marine species, particularly migratory species such as green turtles, hawksbill turtles, olive ridley turtles, leatherback turtles, Chinese white dolphins and finless porpoises. The site will help preserve the distinctive natural landscape of the Co To – Tran Island waters for scientific research, education and development of non-extractive eco-tourism, adventure tourism and leisure tourism.



Covering a total area of 18,414 hectares, the conservation area includes 13,230 hectares of functional zones (strictly protected zone, ecological restoration zone, and service-administration zone) and 5,184 hectares of buffer zone.



Six priority projects will be implemented to ensure effective management and sustainable development, including land and water allocation, improving management mechanisms and human resources, building essential infrastructure, restoring and protecting marine ecosystems and biodiversity, supporting community livelihoods, raising public awareness of the protected area’s values, and developing eco-tourism.



The provincial People’s Committee assigned the Department of Agriculture and Environment to coordinate with the Department of Home Affairs and relevant agencies to propose an appropriate organisational and management model for the protected area, in line with central and provincial guidelines on streamlining public units and state-owned enterprises. Relevant agencies and localities are required to actively coordinate in implementing programmes and projects on aquatic resource protection, biodiversity conservation, environmental management, tourism, transport and maritime security.



Quang Ninh has three marine conservation areas, namely Co To – Tran Island, Bai Tu Long Bay and Ha Long Bay. These areas not only possess significant ecological and environmental values but also serve as a foundation for developing the marine economy associated with eco-tourism, scientific research and safeguarding national defence and security in Vietnam’s northeastern waters./.