Quang Ninh Disaster: Tourist Boat Sinks, Death Toll at 35

Authorities have managed to flip over the capsized tourist boat around 2am on July 20, and towed it ashore for further investigation. Photo: VNA

The Vinh Xanh 58 tourist boat was salvaged and towed ashore in the early morning of July 20 for further investigation, after capsizing a day earlier in the northern province of Quang Ninh, leaving dozens dead.

The boat tipped over at 1:45pm on July 19 near Ti Top Island in the Hạ Long Bay World Heritage Site due to a sudden thunderstorm, while carrying 46 tourists and three crew members.

A total of 45 people have been recovered, with ten survivors and 35 confirmed dead, including four victims whose identities are still being verified.

Under orders from Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, Quang Ninh deployed four large vessels and key personnel to assist with the salvage operation.

Alongside the salvage efforts, rescue teams worked through the night, expanding the search area to ensure no victims were left behind.

Colonel Nguyen Thuan, deputy police chief of Quang Ninh province, said the search teams remained deployed in 25 units to locate the remaining victims.

Late on July 19, local authorities visited victims undergoing emergency treatment and intensive care at the provincial General Hospital.

The province has initially provided financial support of 25 million dong (955 US dollars) per bereaved family and 8 million dong per injured survivor. It has also arranged accommodations and is covering all lodging and meal expenses for victims' families while they remain in the locality.

The Quang Ninh Fatherland Front Committee has also provided 5 million dong per deceased victim and 3 million dong per injured survivor. In a show of solidarity, several local businesses have contributed an additional 40 million dong for each fatality and 25 million dong for those injured.

After learning about the incident, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 19 issued an urgent dispatch, asking the Ministry of National Defence, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Security and other relevant ministries, agencies, and local authorities, to mobilise all available personnel and resources operating near the area to carry out search and rescue operations as swiftly and effectively as possible.

Authorities were also requested to provide timely support for the victims’ families and to investigate the cause of the accident thoroughly, ensuring that any violations are strictly dealt with.

The Government leader also ordered a comprehensive review of all maritime safety procedures, with immediate measures to address shortcomings and to guarantee absolute safety for vessels operating in the area.