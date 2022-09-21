Quang Ninh aims to become fisheries hub of the North

The northern province of Quang Ninh, with its advantages in a long coastline and a large number of islands, is focusing on expanding industrial aquatic farming at sea with an aim to become the largest fisheries hub in the northern region.



Quang Ninh has 250km of coastline spanning from Mong Cai to Quang Yen, with 2,077 islands at different sizes, 40,000 hectares of tidal flat areas, and more than 20,000 hectares of gulfs, which is a good condition for the development of the maritime economy and aquatic industry.



The province is also home to three border economic zones and four sea ports, making it a transit point for goods from the north to be exported to foreign markets, especially China.



Currently, aquatic farms in Quang Ninh mostly concentrate in Ha Long, Cam Pha, Van Don, Dam Ha, Hai Ha and Mong Cai, with 14,502 fish cages.



According to Hoang Van Hong, Vice Director of the National Centre for Agriculture Promotion, in order to develop aquatic farming at sea, Quang Ninh should speed up the transfer of high aquatic farming technologies to local farmers, including the application of information technology in monitoring farming environment, diseases and health of fish and shrimp.



Do Dinh Minh, Director of the provincial Fisheries Sub-Department said that Quang Ninh is focusing on forming concentrated farming areas of products with high economic value such as fish and molluscs.



The local fisheries sector has set a target of over 7% in average growth each year until 2025, making it a spearhead economic sector in Quang Ninh’s agriculture, he added./.