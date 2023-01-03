Quang Ninh a popular destination during New Year holidays

The northeastern province of Quang Ninh welcomed more than 106,000 visitors, earning about 230 billion VND (nearly 9,800 USD) during the three-day New Year holiday from December 31, 2022, to January 2, 2023, according to the provincial Department of Tourism.

Of the visitors, over 12,000 are foreigners, mostly from the Republic of Korea, India, Thailand, the US, Australia, and the UK.

Nearly 13,500 tourists including more than 9,500 foreigners visited Ha Long Bay, and nearly 3,800 visitors including 3,236 foreigners stayed at the bay.

The province’s sites that attracted the most visitors during the holiday include Cua Ong temple with 1,261 arrivals; Cai Bau pagoda, and Van Yen orange garden in Van Don district with 11,000; Tran Dynasty relic and tourist attractions in Dong Trieu town with 5,000; and Yen Tu Mount, Ba Vang pagoda and tourist sites in Uong Bi city with 34,500.

As the province reopened its door to tourists early, it received 11.6 million visitors last year, 2.6 times higher than in 2021. Total revenue from tourism reached nearly 25.2 trillion VND, 3.2 times higher than that of 2021./.