Quang Ngai to offer subsidies for decommissioning, fisheries transition

Under a resolution adopted by Quang Ngai provincial People’s Council at its 8th session on December 30, owners who dismantle their fishing vessels will receive a one-off support payment equivalent to 40% of the vessel’s assessed value at the time of valuation (Photo: VNA)

The central province of Quang Ngai has introduced policies to support the decommissioning of fishing vessels and occupational transition for boat owners who no longer wish to engage in marine fishing.

Under a resolution adopted by the provincial People’s Council at its 8th session on December 30, owners who dismantle their fishing vessels will receive a one-off support payment equivalent to 40% of the vessel’s assessed value at the time of valuation, subject to a maximum ceiling.

Vessels measuring from 6 to under 12 metres in length will be eligible for support of up to 50 million VND (1,903 USD) each; those from 12 to under 15 metres up to 100 million VND; from 15 to under 20 metres up to 200 million VND; and those 20 metres and longer up to 300 million VND.

Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Nguyen Duc Tuy said the resolution aims to implement the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 2310/QD-TTg dated October 17, 2024 on an action plan for the peak month of combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing and promoting the sustainable development of Vietnam’s fisheries sector. The resolution was expected to promptly address shortcomings in the fight against IUU fishing, meet the recommendations of the European Commission (EC), and help vessel owners stabilise their livelihoods and incomes, contributing to efforts to have the EC’s “yellow card” warning on Vietnamese seafood lifted.

In addition, the province will provide 5 million VND to each boat owner participating in vocational training for job conversion. Boat owners and dependent household members who are not of working age will receive cash support equivalent to 30kg of rice per person per month, based on local average rice prices at the time of payment, for a period of three months.

Total funding for the policy is estimated at 20.1 billion VND from the provincial budget, supporting the conversion or dismantling of around 130 fishing vessels. Of this, about 17.5 billion VND will be allocated for vessel dismantling, and some 2.6 billion VND for job-transition support for owners and households. Payments will be made through commune- and ward-level People’s Committees where the vessels are registered.

The policy applies to boat owners and dependent household members with permanent residence in Quang Ngai, as well as relevant agencies, organisations and individuals involved in implementation.

Support will be provided based on a list approved by the provincial People’s Committee of vessels recorded in the national fisheries database and deemed at high risk of IUU violations. Implementation must ensure fairness, transparency and accurate targeting. Owners receiving support will not be permitted to build, purchase, lease or receive as gifts any other fishing vessels.

The resolution will take effect from January 1, 2026, with implementation running until December 31, 2026.

At the same session, the provincial People’s Council also approved resolutions setting out specific criteria for land valuation and issuing the province’s first land-price framework, to be applied from January 1, 2026; bonuses for revenue exceeding estimates shared between provincial and communal budgets from 2026 onwards; adjustments to the 2025 budget from non-refundable foreign aid; and allowances and entitlements for those involved in organising the elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 tenure./.