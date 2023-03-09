Making news
Quang Ngai officials meet photographer taking pictures of Son My massacre
At the meeting, Haeberle agreed to the display of his photos at Son My memorial site.
The two sides also discussed and agreed on the captions for the photos exhibited at the site.
On this occasion, leaders of Quang Ngai province presented a gift and thank-you letter to Haeberle acknowledging his contributions to peace building and anti-war efforts via his photos.
On March 7, the US photographer and international friends returned to Son My, an area in Tinh Khe commune of Quang Ngai city, where he took 60 pictures of the mass killing by US troops 55 years ago.
On March 16, 1968, US troops marched to Son My village with the aim of killing all and destroying all. Within just four hours, 504 innocent civilians there, including 17 children and 182 women, were slaughtered. The incident went down in history as a piercing pain of people in Son My and Vietnam as a whole./.