Quang Ngai commemorates victims of Son My massacre

Quang Ngai residents offer incense in commemoration of the victims of Son My massacre. (PhotoL: VNA)

A solemn incense offering ceremony was held at the Son My Memorial Site in Tinh Khe commune, Quang Ngai city, in the central province of Quang Ngai, to mark the 57th anniversary of the tragic massacre of 504 civilians in Son My (March 16, 1968 – 2025).

Speaking at the ceremony, Nguyen Van Thanh, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, described the Son My massacre as a harrowing symbol of the brutality inflicted upon the people of Quang Ngai and Vietnam during their struggle for national independence and reunification. The memory of Son My continues to evoke profound sorrow and remains an unhealed wound for the people of Quang Ngai, the Vietnamese nation, and peace-loving individuals around the world, he said.

"We must leave the past behind and move toward the future, building friendships with countries and nations that share the aspiration for peace and progress. This is the way of life and a principle deeply ingrained in the Vietnamese people, including the survivors of Son My, who still bear the physical and emotional scars of war," he emphasised.

American veteran Roy Mike Boehm plays violin in tribute to Son My massacre victims. (Photo: VNA)

As five solemn bell chimes echoed through the memorial site, provincial leaders, officials, and local residents gathered to offer incense and flowers in remembrance of the 504 lives lost.

Fifty-seven years ago, in a single morning, 504 innocent villagers—mostly elderly, women, and children—were brutally killed. The massacre left 247 homes in ruins, thousands of livestock slaughtered, and entire food supplies and crops destroyed. The horror of that day remains etched in history, serving as a lasting reminder of the cost of war and the enduring call for peace./.