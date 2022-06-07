Making news
Quang Nam strives for sustainable development of swallows on Cu Lao Cham Island
Ca Cave, one of the island's caves, was chosen as the best place to deploy many scientific projects, in an effort by the Hoi An city's authorities to raise and develop swallows.
Dr Vo Tan Phong, an official from the management board of birds’ nests on Cu Lao Cham Island, told the Vietnam News Agency’s Tin Tuc (News) online newspaper that the reproduction rate of swallows has improved in recent years.
In May this year, workers collected 1,000 eggs and 800 baby birds that had fallen from their nests, incubating them at a rescue centre.
All young birds are cared for before being released back into their natural environment, said Nguyen Len, head of the Cu Lao Cham rescue team.
The rate of eggs hatching and young birds developing well has reached 80 percent.
"It is a great success raising them," Phong said.
Wild swallows often build their nests in the caves on the island.
Workers have to build bamboo scaffoldings in caves to reach the birds' nets.
For narrow ravines, workers have to use ropes to get past the wet and slippery rocks to remove each nest, adding that they are also very careful to avoid tearing the nest, affecting its value, Len said.
The harvested birds' nests are cleaned and divided into many types, based on the size and volume.
About 90 percent of the nests are exported to Hong Kong (China) and other Asian countries, while 10 percent are consumed domestically.
Vice-Chairman of the Hoi An City People's Committee Nguyen The Hung the number of swallows on the island has sharply decreased in recent years.
The city has assigned a management board of birds’ nests on Cu Lao Cham Island, to assess the causes of the decline and further develop projects on rescuing baby birds and incubating bird's eggs./.