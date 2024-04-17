Making news
Quang Nam launches big tourism stimulation programme
Taking place from May to November, the programme aims to lure domestic and international visitors to Quang Nam, while promoting the image of Quang Nam green tourism, according to the provincial People’s Committee.
The programme will be divided into two phases, with the first taking place from May to August offering various unique tourism products, high quality services and attractive promotions.
Particularly, the locality offers a three-day-and-two-night tours to major tourist attractions of the province such as Hoi An city, My Son Sanctuary, Cu Lao Cham - Hoi An World Biosphere Reserve, Vinwonder Nam Hoi An, Bay Mau Coconut Forest, Pomu Heritage Forest, Phu Ninh Lake Ecotourism Area, and Dong Giang Heaven Gate Ecotourism Area, along with high-end tourism packages and summer camps for children.
In the second phase from September to November, the province will highlight the beauty of the rice ripening season and related festivals, as well as Hoi An in flood season, while offering sharp service discounts for tourists.
The total promotion value of the programme is about 9.5 billion VND (374,754 USD). Further information on the programme is available at websites visitquangnam.com and quangnamtourism.com.vn, and Facebook Fanpages visitquangnam, quangnamcamxucmuahe, and muavangxuquang1, as well as tourism information portals of other linkage localities and social medial networks.
At the press conference, Quang Nam signed cooperation agreements on tourism development with a number of enterprises, including Vietnam Railways and Heineken Vietnam./.