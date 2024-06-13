Making news
Quang Binh’s tourism, trade potential shines in Paris
The central coastal province of Quang Binh has for the first time held a tourism and trade promotion event in France, with its Paris conference on June 12 gathering many from the French business and Vietnamese expatriate communities.
In his remarks, Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of its People’s Committee Tran Thang said Quang Binh keeps its door wide open for businessmen and investors, offering the most favourable conditions possible to translate their ideas and the provincial development goals into reality.
Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang said tourism plays an important role in connecting the two peoples and expressed his belief that stronger engagement of French in Quang Binh’s tourism and business climate will bring about common prosperity for both sides.
The event saw memoranda of understanding on investment cooperation signed between the leaders of the Quang Binh Department of Tourism and representatives of the Vietnam cultural and tourism promotion association in Europe, Vivu Journey branches in Portugal and Spain, and the Vietravel branch in Europe.
Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency on the sidelines of the conference, Gwenaelle Mary, representing IFTM Top Resa – a major tourism expo in France, noted that Vietnam possesses many cultural and natural advantages, which will attract French tourists who are keen on exploring Asia.
Vice President of the Vietnam cultural and tourism promotion association in Europe Thai Thanh Khiem also recommended that the province collaborate with travel companies in France and Europe to step up communications activities targeting visitors in the area.
Quang Binh is home to the Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park twice recognised as a UNESCO world natural heritage site. With a strategically important position along the key economic development corridors of Vietnam and Southeast Asia, it boasts a well-connected and increasingly modernised transport system, which includes National Highway 12A – the shortest route from Vietnam to Laos, Thailand, and Myanmar./