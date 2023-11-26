Quang Binh’s New Year festival to thrill audiences

Co-organised by the Regal Group and provincial authorities, the first Legend Festival will be held at the Regal Legend international tourism urban area in Dong Hoi city’s Bao Ninh commune.



It will feature a series of events under the themes of Christmas, love, international integration, and lighting, with participants to be treated to musical performances, games, mystical magic shows, a carnival of traditional costumes from countries worldwide, and a 3D mapping programme, among many other activities.



Highlights of the festival will be an international concert, a New Year countdown event, and a firework display slated for the night of December 31.



Quang Binh, dubbed the “kingdom of caves”, welcomed over 3.6 million tourist arrivals in the first nine months of 2023, a 2.32-fold year on year surge, reported the provincial Department of Tourism./.