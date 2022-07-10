Making news
Quang Binh’s national park receives three rare impressed tortoises
The animals were voluntarily handed over to the forest protection department of local Tuyen Hoa district by a resident in Dong Le township. They are all healthy, having golden brown shell and skin and weighing above 7kg in total.
Manouria impressa is native to mountainous forest areas in Southeast Asia, including in Vietnam. Usually living on land in crevices and valleys, they are listed in the Red Book of Vietnam, considered a rare and endangered forest animal that need to be protected.
At the park, they will be care for and monitored before being released back to the wild./.