Quang Binh Tourism Week to fascinate visitors with numerous activities
The week starts with a conference on developing rural and community-based tourism of Quang Binh on July 6 in Le Thuy district.
An art programme will be organised on July 6 night at a beach in Dong Hoi city.
On July 12 night, a low-altitude fireworks show will take place in Dong Hoi, followed by a carnival on Nhat Le beach on July 13.
Throughout the week, new tourism products and services will be introduced at local tourist sites, and local destination and cuisine on a digital platform.
Quang Binh, dubbed the “kingdom of caves”, has been a popular destination among domestic and foreign tourists thanks to its rich natural landscapes and beautiful beaches. It is home to Son Doong, the largest natural cave in the world, which has been honoured by South China Morning Post as one of the seven most beautiful underground attractions in the world.
This year, Quang Binh aims to welcome 4.5-5 million visitors. In the first half of this year, it enjoyed strong growth in the revenue of accommodation, catering and travel services at 16,9%, 10,4%, and 38,1%, respectively thanks to a large number of large-scale festive activities./.