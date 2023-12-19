Quang Binh receives support for Edwards's Pheasant conservation

An Edwards's Pheasant (Photo courtesy of Viet Nature Conservation Centre).

The central province of Quang Binh will use an aid grant of nearly 600 million VND (about 24,800 USD) from the World Pheasant Association for a conservation project on the “Ga Loi Lam Mao Trang” (Edwards's Pheasant, or Lophura edwardsi).

Under the project, which will last until December 2024, Edwards Pheasant will be bred at a farm owned by the Viet Nature Conservation One Member Co.Ltd.



This type of pheasant is mainly distributed in Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Thua Thien-Hue province. It was recorded in the wild most recently in 2000. Edwards's Pheasant was listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as critically endangered in 2012.



Edwards's Pheasant is believed to exist in Dong Chau-Khe Nuoc Trong Nature Reserve in Quang Binh province.



The reserve, at a height of 700m above sea level, covers an area of over 22,132 ha with functional sub-zones of ecosystem protection and conservation, administration and service.

The reserve is home to endangered and rare species of animals and plants that are in danger of extinction such as the Sao La (Pseudoryx nghetinhensis), Cha Va Chan Nau (Pygathrix nemaeus nemaeus) and Tri Sao (Rheinardia ocellata).

There are also rare plant species including Vu Huong (Cinnamomum balansae) and Gu Lau( Sindora tonkinensis) in the reserve./.