Quang Binh border guard force asked to promote effective operation models

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has recommended that the border guard force in the central province of Quang Binh further promote its effective operation models to foster close ties with local people and better their engagement in the local Party building and poverty reduction work.



Hue made the recommendation as part of a visit to the Nhat Le border guard station on January 8 during his trip to the province ahead of the Lunar New Year festival (Tet).



Lauding achievements obtained by the border station in helping maintain political security and social order and safety in the locality over the past time, the top legislator requested that the unit also synchronously and drastically implement policies and solutions to prevent and combat the illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.



To fight IUU, it is necessary to run communications campaigns to raise the people’s awareness and educate them on the matter, he added.



On the occasion, the NA leader presented Tet gifts to the station./.