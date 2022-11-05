Q&A session continues at 15th NA’s fourth session





The Q&A session was broadcast live on channels of Radio The Voice of Vietnam, Vietnam Television and National Assembly Television.



In the morning, Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi continued answering questions raised by deputies. On behalf of the Government, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh made clear several issues concerned.

Later, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung took the floor at the Q&A session. As many as 32 lawmakers asked questions and 13 others joined in discussions, focusing on the application of technologies in state management, and the building of digital government and digital administration, among others.

Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam, on behalf of the Government, also explained relevant issues.

In the afternoon, Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra was questioned about internal affairs. Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son also clarified related issues.

On November 5, the legislature is due to continue with the Q&A session on home affairs and inspection. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will offer further explanations about relevant issues. The meeting will also be live televised nationwide./.