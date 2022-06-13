Making news
PV Gas among Forbes Vietnam’s list of top 50 listed firms for 10th year
According to the magazine’s statistics, the total profit after tax of the 50 companies reached 193.183 trillion VND (8.32 billion USD), up 10.7 percent against that of those listed last year. Their revenue, meanwhile, amounted to over 1.192 quadrillion VND.
PV GAS ranked in the top five businesses with the most impressive revenue and profit. Its turnover, profit, and capitalisation were reported at 78.992 trillion VND, 8.672 trillion VND, and 210.534 trillion VND, respectively.
In 2021, PV GAS recorded a 23-percent increase in net revenue from sales and service provision compared to 2020. In 2022, the firm began to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) for energy conversion to compensate for the declining domestic gas supply and promote the development of the LNG market in Vietnam.
Most of the top ten companies in the list are industry leaders or have established competitive advantages in their fields of operation. Along with PV GAS, the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) also saw two other subsidiaries honoured by Forbes, namely the PetroVietnam Ca Mau Fertilizer JSC and Petrovietnam Fertilizer And Chemicals Corporation.
The list was first established in 2013. PV Gas was among nine firms honoured in all of the ten editions. The others are Bao Viet, DHG Pharma, FPT, Hoa Phat, Masan Group, Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corporation, Vinamilk and Vietcombank./.