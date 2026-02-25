Public transport in Hanoi sees higher ridership during Tet

Passengers travel on the Cat Linh – Ha Dong urban railway line in Hanoi. Photo: VNA

Public transport services in Hanoi recorded increased passenger volumes during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, with operations running smoothly and meeting rising travel demand.

Deputy Director of the Hanoi Bus Station Joint Stock Company Tran Hoang said passenger growth during the Tet period had been anticipated, allowing operators to prepare additional vehicle permits and badges, as well as sufficient transport capacity. As a result, services were deployed promptly, ensuring convenient travel for passengers without congestion even during peak periods.

From February 7 (the 20th day of the last lunar month) to date, bus stations managed by the company handled 23,020 vehicle trips, up 1% year-on-year. Additional services reached 1,117 trips, a 9% increase compared to the same period in 2025.

Total passenger volume during the period exceeded 230,500. Vehicles operated within regulated capacity limits, with no cases of overloading reported. Although some operators adjusted ticket prices, all changes were registered with authorities in accordance with regulations. No complaints regarding fare manipulation or service quality were recorded through official hotlines or media channels.

Bus stations also coordinated with local authorities to ensure security, traffic safety and order. Violations such as vehicles picking up passengers outside station areas were significantly reduced. Fire prevention, environmental sanitation and food safety measures were also strictly maintained, with no incidents reported.

Meanwhile, the Hanoi Metro Company reported that from February 14 (the 27th day of the last lunar month) to February 22 (the sixth day of the first lunar month), the urban railway system operated a special Tet timetable.

During the nine-day holiday, more than 3,333 train services were operated safely, with all trips running on schedule. Passenger numbers on the two metro lines reached over 243,000, up more than 32% year-on-year.

The growth reflects a rising preference among residents and visitors for urban rail during major holidays. With safe, stable and punctual operations, Hanoi’s metro system is increasingly affirming its role in the capital’s public transport network, particularly during peak travel periods.

From February 23, the two metro lines have resumed normal daily operations from 5:30 to 22:00, with headways of six minutes during peak hours, 10 minutes during off-peak periods, and 15 minutes in late evening hours. Weekend and holiday services operate at 10-minute intervals./.