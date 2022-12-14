Making news
Public to give feedback on draft revised Land Law next year
According to a proposal presented by the Government, the collection of feedback is intended to create consensus among the public, reflect their will and aspirations, while raising the awareness and responsibility of each individual, agency and organisation in the adjustment and enforcement of the law.
Opinions will be collected from Vietnamese people of all social strata, both at home and abroad, local and centrally-run agencies and organisations, academies, universities and research institutes, among others.
They will give comments on the entire draft revised Land Law, as well as issues regarding the legal rights and interests of people through documents, meetings, workshops and seminars, and portals run by the Government, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and press agencies.
In his remarks, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue stressed the need to collect feedback to ensure the law's efficiency, and suggested focusing on key issues that directly impacted certain groups.
NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Chairman Bui Van Cuong said opinions should be sent to the legislature and the Government at the same time for summary./.