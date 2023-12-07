Public security ministry commits support to Laos during 2024 ASEAN Chairmanship Year

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen Luong Tam Quang paid a courtesy call to Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Security Gen. Vilay Lakhamphong in Vientiane, Laos on December 6, on the occasion of accompanying National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to the first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit.



Quang conveyed the best wishes from Minister of Public Security (MoPS) Gen. To Lam to the minister, leaders and staff of the Lao Ministry of Public Security on the occasion of the National Day of Laos.



Informing the host about the outcomes of talks with his Lao counterpart Sen. Lieut. Gen Kongthong Phongvichit, he pledged to direct agencies of the MoPS to effectively roll out bilateral cooperation.

As Laos will assume the rotating chairmanship of ASEAN next year, Lakhamphong proposed that the MoPS continue actively assisting Laos in ensuring security and safety of political activities and events held in the country.



He also urged the acceleration of projects supporting the Lao Ministry of Public Security, including those involving population and ID card management, and the construction of a drug rehabilitation centre.



The host expressed a hope that both sides will actively instruct their law enforcement agencies to effectively implement the content of the cooperation agreement on security and crime prevention and control.



During the earlier talks between the two deputy ministers, Phongvichit briefed the Vietnamese counterpart about the recent results of the 13th security cooperation conference between the two ministries, focusing on the exchange of information, short-term training courses on security and order, and coordination to monitor the activities of hostile forces against the relationship between the two countries.



Regarding support for ensuring security during Laos’ ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2024, he suggested that the MoPS send experts to Laos to provide training on ensuring security of important political events in the country throughout next year.



In reply, Quang affirmed that his ministry will provide maximum support for Laos to successfully complete the task of ensuring security and safety during the ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2024.



On the occasion, he suggested that both sides continue concretising the 2024 cooperation plan signed by the two ministers on September 29 in Laos. He highlighted the need to continue building on the success of completed projects and implementing new ones that the MoPS supports the Lao counterpart.

While in Laos, Quang also accompanied Chairman Hue to the Academy of Politics of the Lao People's Public Security and the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos./.