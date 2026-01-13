Former Deputy Foreign Minister and former Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Thach Du. Photo: VNA

As Vietnam prepares for the 14th National Party Congress, the major political event is attracting strong public attention, with widespread confidence and expectations for the country’s breakthrough development in a new era.



In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, former Deputy Foreign Minister and former Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Thach Du reviewed the country’s 40-year Doi moi (renewal) journey, noting that Vietnam has achieved historically significant accomplishments under the Party’s leadership.



The country has shifted from a centrally planned and underdeveloped economy to a developing nation with an increasingly perfected socialist-oriented market economy. It has recorded intensive and effective integration into the world, continuous growth, an expanding economy, a positively shifted economic structure, better living standards, and reduced poverty.



He also highlighted comprehensive improvements in science – technology, culture, and society, together with political and social stability, strengthened national defence and security, enhanced Party and political system building, and rising public trust in the Party and State.



Particularly, Du went on, the country’s international standing and credibility have also continued to grow while diplomacy and international integration have emerged as one of the key bright spots, helping maintain a peaceful and stable environment for national development.



The attainments gained over 40 years of Doi moi come as the essence of the perseverance in independence, self-reliance, as well as the solidarity and creativity of the entire nation, he said, describing them as vivid demonstrations of the Party's clear-sighted Doi moi policy that suits Vietnam' realities and the development trend of the era.



The former official said he and people from all social strata nationwide always place full trust in the Party and State's leadership and policies, and have high expectations for the coming 14th National Party Congress.



Lauding the recent important resolutions of the Politburo, he expressed his belief that the new-tenure Party Central Committee will make right decisions to benefit all people and enable Vietnam to become comparable to international friends in all aspects./.