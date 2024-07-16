Making news
Pu Luong Nature Reserve develops three rare plant species
The management board of the Pu Luong Nature Reserve in Ba Thuoc district, the north-central province Thanh Hoa, has launched a project to preserve three precious and rare plant species – Trai ly (Garcinia fagraeoides A. Chev.), Dinh tung (Cephalotaxus mannii Hook. f.), and Tra hoa trai mong (Camellia pleurocarpa) in the area.
It reported that it has discovered 130 Trai ly trees, 25 Dinh tung trees and 120 Tra hoa trai mong trees in Pu Luong forests.
Director of the reserve Le Dinh Phuong said that it has made a survey along 217km of 47 forest lines to explore the distribution and threats to these species.
Meanwhile, it has fully researched the biological and ecological characteristics of these floras, and built 12 monitoring lines and 30 standard plots to monitor them in the buffer zone and core area of the reserve, he said, adding that the reserve has also taken measures to improve locals and forest rangers’ capacity to recognise these plants, thus encouraging them to engage in the protection of the rare species.
To date, 200 Trai ly trees, 150 Dinh tung trees and 200 Tra hoa trai mong trees have been planted in a 0.83-hectare special-use forest of the reserve.
Trai ly, with full-grown 35m height, round and straight trunk, is a precious wood often used in shipbuilding and carving. This flora often grows in China. In Vietnam, it has been found in Cao Bang, Lang Son, Nghe An, and Thanh Hoa provinces.
Dinh tung has a height of 2 - 20 meters and cylindrical trunk. The wood is used in construction and high-end wooden furniture production. This species often grows in India, China, Myanmar, and Thailand. In Vietnam, it often grows in Thanh Hoa, Son La, Ha Giang, and Cao Bang provinces
Meanwhile, Tra hoa trai mong is a rare medicinal plant. It is found Thailand. In Vietnam, the flora has been discovered in Thanh Hoa and Gia Lai./.