Pu Luong Nature Reserve attracts more trekkers

A village of Thai ethnic group in Pu Luong, Thanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

Pu Luong Nature Reserve in Ba Thuoc and Quan Hoa districts in the north central province of Thanh Hoa is becoming an ideal destination for trekkers.

In the language of the Thai ethnic group, "Pu Luong" translates to "the highest peak." Spanning nearly 17,000 hectares, this region is characterised by limestone mountains, expansive valleys, terraced fields, and a rich tropical forest ecosystem. Pu Luong holds significant biological value in northern Vietnam.

In recent years, adventure tourism and trekking in Pu Luong have attracted young people and foreign tourists due to the variety of available trekking routes. From the terraced fields undulating along the mountain slopes, trekkers can see through dense forests to Thai and Muong villages in the valleys. The trekking routes from Don village to Kho Muong village or from Hieu village to Pu Luong peak are real physical challenges for people. They are also ideal choices for those who want to leave the hustle and bustle of urban life, return to the mountains and forests, and enjoy nature.

Le Dinh Phuong, the Director of Pu Luong Nature Reserve, stated that recognising this trend, the unit has gathered resources and improved the route leading to the peak, which is located at an altitude of 1,700 meters above sea level.

Now, the trekking route to Pu Luong peak is much easier with trails being opened and stairs cut into the inclines to ease the climb.

Nguyen Kim Dung, a tourist from the northern province of Ha Nam, said there are some dangerous sections in the route to Pu Luong, and weather conditions change rapidly. Medical and rescue services are limited in this region, so trekkers must be well-prepared in terms of their physical health, equipment, and knowledge of the area.

Community-based tourism promoted

To protect biodiversity, local people only collect dried products from the forest to serve their lives. (Photo: VNA)

The Thai and Muong people in Pu Luong continue to live in harmony with nature. They cultivate rice in terraced fields and reside in traditional stilt houses. Visitors come not only to climb the peaks but also to hear the stories of the village, experience the tranquility of life, and enjoy the warm hospitality of the local community.

Visitors can also enjoy unique cuisine such as com lam (glutinous rice cooked in a tube of bamboo), wild bamboo shoots, and stream fish, as well as local customs, costumes, and music. They also have opportunities to sleep in stilt houses, weave brocade, or bathe in streams.

In Kho Muong village of Thanh Son commune, Ba Thuoc district, many households offer homestay services.

Ha Van Thao, the head of Kho Muong village, stated that the lives of the residents have improved significantly since they began participating in tourism activities. Local families now have a more stable income, children attend school, and fewer young people are leaving the village.

Local authorities and social organisations have provided training, tourism promotion, and infrastructure investment programmes. The locality is also developing a plan to connect Kho Muong with neighbouring locations to develop a closed tourism route in the core area of Pu Luong Nature Reserve.

Ha Van Vinh from Kho Muong village said that local people now farm, work as motorbike and taxi drivers, and tour guides.

"Tourism has brought many changes to the people here. We encourage each other to preserve the forest and nature to promote tourism, bring in revenue, and improve the family economy," Vinh said./.