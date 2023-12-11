Proud of Vietnamese Goods programme 2023 kicks off in Hanoi





Visitors at a booth of the “Proud of Vietnamese Goods” programme 2023 in Hanoi on Dec. 9 (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said results of the “Vietnamese people prioritise using Vietnamese goods" campaign and the “Proud of Vietnamese Goods” programme have contributed to successfully completing economic targets in the direction of curbing inflation and stabilising the macro economy.



He noted that since 2009, the total annual revenue of retail goods and services has grown by around 10% year-on-year. Even during the COVID-19 epidemic or in the current period of declining world demand, the domestic market is a large enough space for businesses to continue maintaining the growth momentum of retail sales of goods and services.



In addition, the festival also introduces, promotes and honours Vietnamese goods and services with strengths and high quality, a fashion show, art performances and exchanges.



A forum discussing development trends in production and consumption of Vietnamese goods in the new situation; experience and solutions to enhance position and increase recognition of Vietnamese products in the domestic market; solutions to effectively tap the quintessential characteristics of Vietnamese goods; creative solutions and ways to boost linkages in sale of Vietnamese goods in the new context will also be held.

The event runs until December 11./.