Protective measures required to safeguard e-consumers over Tet

A collaborative approach involving sellers, buyers, and regulators is essential, with a particular focus on e-commerce platform accountability.

Le Trieu Dung, Chairman of the National Competition Commission under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), noted that the agency regularly handles complaints related to e-commerce. Most of them concern poor product quality, delivery issues, inadequate return or compensation policies, misleading ads, and false information. Vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and people in rural and remote areas, are especially affected. A representative from the Vietnam E-commerce Association reported that on average, 2.5 million livestreaming sessions are organised each month, with over 50,000 sellers involved. This has led to an increase in violations, such as the sale of counterfeit and smuggled goods. Violators often use multiple accounts across platforms like Facebook, Zalo, and TikTok to conduct sales.

In response, the MoIT issued an urgent warning about the risks of shopping on cross-border platforms like Temu, Shein, and 1688, which are not registered in Vietnam. Many consumers are drawn to these platforms due to low prices and diverse products.

According to a survey by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) with 1,000 people from each ASEAN country, 88% of consumers have encountered counterfeit goods in the market. Additionally, 70% have unknowingly purchased fake products.

Le Duc Anh from the ministry's Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency stressed the need for advanced technology to trace product origin and identify sellers to combat counterfeiting. The ministry is actively working to improve e-commerce infrastructure and legal frameworks, and has established a digital ecosystem for consumer protection.

Legal experts have called on e-commerce platforms to take greater responsibility for safeguarding intellectual property and preventing the sale of counterfeit goods.

Recently, the MoIT's Market Surveillance Agency and the Security Industry Department under the Ministry of Public Security have signed a memorandum of understanding to create a database for better dispute resolution and consumer protection.

Dung advised consumers to verify sellers' information before making purchases and to choose reputable platforms, especially those certified by the MoIT.

Consumers can also contact the National Competition Commission’s hotline 1800.6838 for legal support if their rights have been violated./.