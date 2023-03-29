Project launched in Hau Giang to improve adaptation to climate change





The launch ceremony was co-hosted by the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Korea International Cooperation Agency in Vietnam (KOICA Vietnam) and the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Merry Year International (MYI) funding agencies.



Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Truong Canh Tuyen said the project aims to improve the material and spiritual lives of households vulnerable to climate change, especially poor families living off agriculture, contributing to improving climate change adaptation in the community for sustainable ecosystem conservation.



MYI Secretary General Kim Choo-in said MYI will work with the department and the Can Tho University’s Faculty of Rural Development to set up a climate risk assessment system, build more surface water salinity monitoring stations, and utilize information and communication technology to improve remote management capabilities.



By 2025, five more surface water salinity monitoring stations and a management system will be built for them, thus enhancing the capacity of responding to water management crises in Long My district.

MYI plans to launch various programmes, including basic economic and climate change adaptation education, and financial support projects in partnership with local authorities for beneficiaries.

The non-Governmental project runs from 2022-2025 in Long My district at a total cost of over 4.1 billion VND (178,000 VND)./