Project helps bring classical and folklore music closer to students
The project is being jointly held by artists Tri Minh and Trieu Tu My and production director Pham Tran Tho, Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper reported.
The Solla Music - Schoolyard Concerts project is a series of music festivals held at high school and secondary schools across the country with the support of more than 100 artists and music lecturers from the National Academy of Music, Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra, and art centres. In addition, the project also attracts the participation of Ngu Cung and Da LAB bands as well as popular music bands.
Musician Tri Minh, one of the founding members of Solla Music, said the Solla Music - Schoolyard Concerts project aims to bring classical and folklore music closer to school students while creating a venue for artists and students to enjoy music.
Speaking on the reason for launching the project, Doctor of Music Trieu Tu My said many young people confess that they do not understand anything about music, both traditional and classical music. In Vietnam, students have few opportunities to learn about folklore music, a style which also has less opportunity to be brought tp the stage at major programmes, or cultural exchange events abroad.
“When I told this to my friend Pham Tran Tho, we came up with the idea of combining classical music and folklore music on the same stage,” she said.
“I want to help the audience explore these two musical genres in the same event. I hope that his project will be useful to the community,” she stated.
The opening event of the project took place on March 25 at Chu Van An High School in Hanoi. The programme saw the participation of singer Khanh Linh, the Vietnam National Academy of Music, and a 16-year-old Thai ethnic student Ha Quang Thai from Thanh Hoa province, who loves music and is learning to play the flute by himself through Youtube.
Artist Trieu Tu My said that, Solla Music has provided financial support to Ha Quang Thai to travel from his hometown in Thanh Hoa province to Hanoi every weekend from January to July this year to join free music classes with teachers for his entrance exam to the Vietnam National Academy of Music.
“We will search for young music talents and help them develop their talent,” said musician Tri Minh.
“We hope to organise music events in which participants can be immersed in a very open music space and enjoy many genres of music, from traditional music and classical music to contemporary music genres such as Pop, Rock, and Jazz,” said co-founder of Solla Music project Pham Tran Tho./.