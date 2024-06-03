Project eyes CO2 reduction in Vietnam

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Ecotree Group, a sustainable forestry company focusing on carbon removal and biodiversity preservation, will team up with Germany's NGUYEN GmbH Chau Au to implement a carbon dioxide reduction project in Vietnam under an agreement signed on May 31.

Under the project, Ecotree will plant 1 million ha of forest in Vietnam and manage them in line with European standard.

According to Le Thanh Tung, Chairman and General Director of Ecotree Group, its strategy is to attract foreign direct investment to Vietnam, contributing to boosting the country's socio-economic development and GDP growth.

To date, Ecotree has worked with 16 provinces and cities across the country, of which six have approved proposals on conducting surveys to pilot a carbon credit project for planted and natural forests.

He went on to say that Ecotree experts have begun conducting field surveys in some provinces such as Ca Mau, Gia Lai and Binh Dinh, which will serve as a foundation for signing cooperation agreements with local forest owners.

According to Raphael Thomas, an environmental expert, Vietnam has a very large forest area and great potential to develop the carbon credit market. He estimated that the project can absorb 12 million tonnes of CO2 each year and earn about 120 million EUR (130.4 million USD) per year.

Truong Thanh Ha, deputy head of Gia Lai province’s Forest Protection Department, spoke highly of the project, saying said that it does not only brings CO2 credits but also creates a better living environment, and improves income for people engaging in forest planting at the same time.

According to Ecotree Group, the CO2 reduction project will be deployed this year and its implementation results will be reviewed in each phase./.