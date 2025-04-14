Programme promotes Ao dai for world cultural heritage recognition

Women and children wear Ao Dai (Photo: VNA)

An Ao dai show titled “Huong Sac Viet Nam” (Essence of Vietnam) was held in Hanoi on April 13, as part of ongoing efforts to have the traditional dress recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Organised by the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU), the event aimed to commemorate multiple milestones including International Women’s Day, the Hai Ba Trung Uprising, and the upcoming 50th anniversary of liberation of the south and national reunification.

Attendees included Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of Party General Secretary To Lam, Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh, over 250 female officials, foreign guests, and diplomats' spouses.

In her opening speech, Vietnam Women’s Union President Nguyen Thi Tuyen emphasised that Ao dai has long been a symbol of Vietnamese culure, reflecting history, aesthetics, and national pride. Since 2019, the union has led campaigns and events to promote Ao dai’s heritage value, aiming for UNESCO recognition.

Over 40 designers, models, and students showcased collections inspired by the four seasons, regional cultures, and the Vietnam Women’s Union’s symbolic dove, representing peace and aspiration.

The programme underlined Ao dai’s evolving role in modern society, bridging tradition and innovation while highlighting the strength and grace of Vietnamese women.

Each collection drew inspiration from Vietnam’s rich cultural heritage and natural landscapes, embodying a blend of traditional values and contemporary fashion, with the shared goal of elevating Ao dai as a global cultural treasure./.