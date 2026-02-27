Programme approved to support student entrepreneurship in 2026–2035

Students from Hanoi - Amsterdam High School for the Gifted win first prize at the "Students with Startup Ideas" contest in 2024. Photo: VNA

Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long on February 25 signed Decision No. 336/QD-TTg, approving a programme on supporting student entrepreneurship for the 2026–2035 period.

The programme targets learners at higher education institutions, vocational education and training establishments, general education schools and continuing education centres, as well as education administrators, teachers and staff involved in entrepreneurship counselling and support at education institutions.

It aims to foster an entrepreneurial culture in educational institutions, spread entrepreneurial spirit and aspirations, and enable learners to play a central role in innovation while gradually enhancing their capacity to master knowledge and technology. The programme also encourages innovation, digital transformation and green transition, while developing a substantive and integrated entrepreneurship ecosystem in education establishments, contributing to improving the quality of human resources, developing knowledge-based economy, and forming start-ups and spin-off enterprises.

By 2030, the programme targets providing entrepreneurship orientation for 50% of high school students, 25% of secondary school students and 15% of primary school pupils. Of these, 35% of high school students, 15% of secondary school students and 10% of primary school pupils will be equipped with entrepreneurship-related knowledge, skills and mindset. On average, at least 5% of high school students and 2% of secondary school students will participate in entrepreneurship projects or activities annually.

For training institutions, 100% are required to issue and publicly disclose regulations supporting student entrepreneurship, while 85% of students are expected to complete an entrepreneurship module or skills course. Each year, new student-led start-ups must reach at least 50 per 10,000 full-time students, rising to 100 per 10,000 at key institutions.

At least 40% of training institutions are expected to implement student incubation programmes each year. Of these, a minimum of 20% should incubate at least 20 student start-up projects annually, with half completing incubation and reaching market readiness. Key institutions are set to incubate at least 50 projects per year.

During 2026–2030, the programme aims for at least 40 start-up projects by teachers and learners each year to receive investment or be connected with funding sources, increasing to a minimum of 70 projects annually in 2031–2035.

To achieve these goals, the programme outlines measures including improving policy mechanisms for entrepreneurship support; strengthening linkages among ecosystem stakeholders; enhancing communications and international cooperation; renewing training content to promote entrepreneurial culture; investing in infrastructure and digital platforms; and diversifying funding sources for education-based start-up initiatives.

Notably, the scheme will study and pilot the “enterprise within educational institutions” model, including start-ups and spin-offs linked to a controlled regulatory sandbox.

It will also develop evaluation criteria for innovative entrepreneurial training institutions and the quality of student start-up support services, alongside policies to encourage teachers and learners to engage in entrepreneurship, recognise learning outcomes through start-up projects, and support talented students through innovation and entrepreneurship scholarships.

Additionally, the programme will further promote the formation of sector-based mentoring–investment–commercialisation chains; strengthen cooperation among schools, businesses and localities; and develop entrepreneurship competency standards for students, lecturers and mentors, contributing to the gradual establishment of a sustainable entrepreneurial culture across the national education system./.