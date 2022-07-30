Prizes presented to winners of art contest on ozone layer protection

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s Department of Climate Change (DCC) organised an awards ceremony for its art competition, themed ‘protecting the ozone layer to protect the earth's climate’, in Hanoi on July 29.



Two first, nine second, 16 third, and 29 consolation prizes were presented, with 5 winning works across categories nominated for the Asia-Pacific Ozone2Climate Art Contest.



Speaking at the ceremony, Tang The Cuong, head of the DCC, said the competition aims at stepping up communications and raising public awareness on climate change and Vietnam’s related commitments, as well as at reducing the use of ozone-depleting substances.



In response to the call of the UN Environment Programme in Asia Pacific, the contest was opened for submissions in the categories of photography, painting and digital artworks.



A total of 2,524 works were submitted, with the oldest contestant being 68 and the youngest 7./.