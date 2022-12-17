Making news
Prime Minister wraps up successful Europe trip
In his tour, PM Chinh engaged in more than 60 bilateral, multilateral and community activities. In addition to talks and meetings with almost all senior leaders of Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Belgium, he held 14 meetings with leaders of the European Union, as well as ASEAN and EU member states.
He also attended business and investment forums, received leaders of leading European enterprises, and spent time meeting and talking to the Vietnamese communities in the three countries.
The Government leader’s activities have contributed to effectively implementing the Party's foreign policy on improving the efficiency of external affairs and international integration, and promoting multilateral diplomacy and economic diplomacy for the development of the country; as well as the policy on overseas Vietnamese affairs in the new situation./.