Prime Minister urges faster progress on key transport projects

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the 24th meeting of the State Steering Committee for key national transport projects. Photo: VNA

The meeting was held in person at the Government headquarters and connected online with authorities in 27 provinces and cities where major transport projects are underway.In his opening remarks, PM Chinh praised the dedication of engineers, workers and labourers who remained at construction sites throughout the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday to keep projects on schedule, with some spending several consecutive years celebrating the holiday at construction sites.He noted that a number of key projects have recorded encouraging progress, with new terminals, ports, bridges and expressways being commneced or completed. In particular, Vietnam has completed building 3,345 kilometres of expressway, surpassing the target of 3,000 kilometres, while the North–South expressway stretching from Cao Bang to Ca Mau has largely been technically opened to traffic.The Prime Minister commended the contributions and sacrifices of those working on the projects, affirming that these results are achieved thanks to the leadership of the Party, the support of the National Assembly, and the close direction of the Government, alongside the concerted efforts of ministries, local authorities, investors, contractors and the support of the people.He instructed relevant agencies to complete remaining project components to ensure synchronised, modern infrastructure that is well-connected, green, clean and aesthetically designed. He also stressed the need to maximise the operational efficiency of expressways, continue developing auxiliary facilities and align expressway planning with broader socio-economic development strategies.According to the PM, the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress reaffirms three strategic breakthroughs – infrastructure, institutions and human resources. Under these orientations, Vietnam aims to develop 5,000 kilometres of expressways by 2030. To date, more than 4,000 kilometres have been completed or are under construction, with further investments planned for cross-regional expressways and transport links to key infrastructure such as Long Thanh International Airport in Dong Nai province.He also requested ministries and localities to accelerate site clearance, ensure adequate construction materials, promptly allocate public investment funds, and strengthen inspections to prevent corruption, negative practices and group interests.The Government leader urged participants to review progress since the committee’s 23rd meeting, identify bottlenecks and clarify responsibilities to ensure that transport infrastructure projects are completed on schedule./.