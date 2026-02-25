Welcoming the TASS delegation on their working visit to Vietnam at the invitation of VNA, PM Chinh affirmed that Vietnam consistently attaches importance to and seeks to further strengthen its traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia across all fields, for the shared benefit of both peoples and for stability, collaboration and development in the region and the world.

He noted that both countries are entering a new era of development, with their leaders and people having chosen to further consolidate the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and expand substantive and effective cooperation across all fields. Efforts are underway to elevate economic and trade ties to a level commensurate with the strong political relationship, particularly in such priority areas as energy, science and technology, education and training, and tourism, alongside specific projects including nuclear power and metro lines.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov pose for a photo with other delegates. Photo: VNA

Emphasising that the active engagement of press and media agencies is essential to disseminate positive momentum throughout this process, the Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction that VNA and TASS established cooperative ties at an early stage and have accompanied the development of both countries across different periods of growth.



Noting that both countries are undergoing breakthrough development strides amid rapidly evolving political and non-traditional security challenges, alongside continuous advances in science and technology, the Government leader called on the two news agencies to further intensify their partnership, particularly in digital transformation and the training of human resources proficient in Russian and Vietnamese languages. He stressed the importance of maintaining effective cooperation channels, ensuring the provision of accurate and objective information, and establishing efficient coordination mechanisms to detect and address false and malicious information that could affect the security and interests of both nations.



Highlighting that the deep affection of the Vietnamese people for Russia, and vice versa, constitutes an invaluable asset to be nurtured by future generations, PM Chinh underscored the need for both agencies to more vigorously promote the long-standing tradition of friendship between the two countries, especially among younger generations. He encouraged the organisation of events and forums to enable young journalists and youth from both sides to exchange, learn from one another, and rekindle their commitment to strengthening solidarity and friendship between the two peoples.



Affirming that the Vietnamese Government consistently supports and will create favourable conditions for the Vietnam News Agency to implement cooperative programmes and plans with TASS, he expressed confidence that building on the bonds forged over generations, journalists of the two agencies will continue to effectively carry out their cooperation agreement.



Expressing strong agreement with the views of the PM, particularly in information and communications, Andrey Kondrashov stated that during this working visit to Vietnam, TASS and VNA signed a cooperation agreement for a new phase, focusing on digital transformation, information and professional exchanges, human resources training, and fake news combat.



He affirmed that the two agencies will closely coordinate in implementing the Prime Minister’s directions, thereby contributing to preserving, nurturing and deepening the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Russia in the new context.



In addition, they will strengthen coordination and mobilise other member agencies of the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) to enhance information exchange, support each country’s development, and promote the Vietnam–Russia relationship, he added./.