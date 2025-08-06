Prime Minister requests urgent actions to support residents affected by natural disasters

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits a community affected by recent natural disasters in the northern province of Dien Bien. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested ministries, agencies, and localities to urgently address the severe aftermath of recent natural disasters, restore normal life for affected communities, and ensure that students are ready for the new academic year.



In an document issued on August 5, the PM emphasised the need to stablise living conditions for people hit by floods, landslides, and flash floods in late July and early August in northern and north-central provinces, especially Dien Bien, Son La, and Nghe An which suffered some of the worst damage.



According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the recent disasters left 20 people dead or missing and 20 others injured. Over 1,000 houses were swept away or collapsed, nearly 7,000 others were damaged, and more than 500 households were evacuated. As many as 60 schools, 10 medical centres, and more than 7,400 hectares of crops were affected. Total economic damage is estimated at over 4.8 trillion VND (183 million USD).



In response, top Party and State leaders extended condolences to the families of victims. PM Chinh personally inspected affected areas in Dien Bien, while Deputy Prime Ministers visited the hardest-hit provinces to instruct recovery efforts.



The PM praised local authorities for acting swiftly and responsibly, noting the strong involvement of the entire political system and public in relief operations, guided by the “four-on-the-spot” principle and deep national solidarity.



Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspects relief operations in an area hit by recent floods and landslides in Dien Bien province. (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh instructed Dien Bien, Son La, and Nghe An provinces and all other affected provinces to immediately restore essential services and prevent hunger, homelessness, and school dropouts. Specifically, by the end of September 2025, all households whose homes were destroyed or who had to be evacuated must be allocated land and provided with safe, culturally appropriate new houses. Temporary shelters must be arranged immediately.



All damaged schools must be repaired, sanitised, and restocked with supplies so that students can start the new school year on time. The task must be completed by the end of August.



The injured must receive free treatment and support. Healthcare facilities must be repaired, and all measures should be taken to prevent post-disaster disease outbreaks.



Key roads, electricity, telecommunications, and water supply systems must be restored to reconnect communities and ensure daily needs are met.



The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment was asked to direct agencies to repair irrigation systems and provide seeds, livestock, disinfectants, and tools to help farmers resume production. The aid must be delivered by the end of August.



The Ministry of National Defence will oversee the reconstruction of houses, funded by the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee. Other ministries will supply necessary materials and coordinate funding requests. The Ministry of Finance was tasked with compiling and evaluating financial needs from localities by August 15.



The PM also urged the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee to allocate financial support to rebuild homes, estimated at 100 million VND per new house and 30 million VND per major repair. He called on individuals, businesses, and organisations nationwide to donate resources, including money, materials, or time, in the spirit of “sharing what we have, however little.”



Media agencies were instructed to enhance coverage of relief efforts and publicise information on disaster prevention to guide and support affected communities.



Looking ahead, the PM ordered ministries and local authorities to draw lessons from recent disasters and relocate people from high-risk areas prone to landslides and flash floods. New residential areas should be planned to facilitate long-term investment in social infrastructure.



He also called for greater efforts in forest restoration and agricultural restructuring to enhance environmental protection and reduce disaster risks. Infrastructure investment plans for the 2026–2030 period must prioritise disaster-resilient transport, irrigation, health, and education systems.



The Government Office is responsible for monitoring the implementation of these directives and reporting arising issues to the PM and relevant Deputy PMs./.