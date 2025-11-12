Prime Minister receives Solomon Islands Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) welcomes Solomon Islands Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Peter Shanel Agovaka in Hanoi on November 11 (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 11 for Solomon Islands Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Peter Shanel Agovaka who is on a three-day official visit to Vietnam.



PM Chinh conveyed greetings from Party General Secretary To Lam and Vietnamese leaders to senior leaders of the Solomon Islands. He welcomed Agovaka’s first official visit to Vietnam, marking the highest-level visit between the two countries since establishing diplomatic relations in 1996, and expressed confidence that it will usher in a new, dynamic, and substantive phase in bilateral relations.



Recalling the positive outcomes of his meeting with Solomon Islands PM Jeremiah Manele on June 9 during the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC-3) in Nice, France, PM Chinh proposed increasing visits at the high-level and all levels, establishing consultation mechanisms between relevant ministries, and promoting people-to-people exchanges to enhance mutual understanding. He also welcomed the Solomon Islands PM's plan to visit Vietnam in the near future.



The Government leader emphasised that the two countries should expand cooperation in the fields of trade, education, healthcare, and transport infrastructure, and encourage businesses to invest in mutually advantageous sectors such as agriculture, maritime and fisheries cooperation, and renewable energy.



PM Chinh announced that Vietnam will soon send a delegation to explore investment opportunities in the Solomon Islands, particularly in local fishing and processing facilities and seafood exports.



The PM also proposed signing agreements to facilitate travel of people between the two countries, starting with an agreement on visa exemptions for holders of diplomatic and official passports, and increasing flights connecting Vietnam and the Pacific island nations.



The meeting in Hanoi on November 11 (Photo: VNA)

Conveying greetings from PM Jeremiah Manele to the host, Agovaka highlighted the Solomon Islands’ recognition of Vietnam’s role in the Asia-Pacific region, praising the resilience of the Vietnamese people in overcoming challenges to achieve one of the highest growth rates globally. He noted the many commonalities between the two countries and the potential for mutual support and learning in development.



Hailing the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on the Cooperation Framework between the governments of Vietnam and the Solomon Islands during this visit, Agovaka described it as an important foundation for expanding collaboration in promising sectors.



He requested Vietnam’s support in human resources training and technical development in fisheries and agriculture, expressed interest in importing rice and raw materials from Vietnam, and affirmed his commitment to facilitating Vietnamese investment in potential projects in the Solomon Islands.



The two sides agreed to strengthen coordination and mutual support in regional and international forums, particularly at the United Nations, and to contribute to effective and substantive cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) for sustainable development of the regions./.