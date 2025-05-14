Prime Minister receives French Ambassador

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh receives French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet on May 13. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to its relations with France – its first comprehensive strategic partner in the European Union - while receiving French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet on May 13.



PM Chinh expressed his delight at the substantial and tangible progress in bilateral relations since the two countries upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the October 2024 visit to France by Party General Secretary To Lam, who was also State President then.



Affirming his readiness to intensify strategic trust and deepen multi-faceted cooperation, Chinh proposed both sides review and concretise the high-level agreements reached during the Party chief’s visit; promote collaboration in economy, trade, investment, culture, heritage, architecture, and education and training, while also expanding into new areas such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, aerospace, green transition, nuclear energy, and human resources training.



The Government leader suggested the signing of intergovernmental agreements on health, science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, and other important cooperation documents that align with the scope and depth of the relationship between the two countries.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh gives a present to French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet. (Photo: VNA)

The ambassador affirmed that Vietnam is one of France's important priority partners in the Asia-Pacific region and emphasised France’s desire to further strengthen relations with Vietnam and ASEAN.



Agreeing with Chinh's opinions, Brochet suggested that the two sides continue to closely coordinate to further deepen the Vietnam-France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and propose specific cooperation projects in the fields of security - defence, infrastructure, transportation, urban railways, and minerals.



The two sides agreed to continue to strengthen cooperation in multilateral forums and international organisations, especially the United Nations, the International Organisation of La Francophonie, and the ASEAN-EU cooperation framework.



PM Chinh suggested that France, with its role and influence in the EU, continue to act as a bridge to further promote Vietnam-EU relations. The leader affirmed that Vietnam is ready to accompany France and the international community in joint efforts to promote multilateralism and respect for international law, and support French ideas and initiatives to address regional and global challenges, especially in responding to climate change and protecting the environment, ensuring aviation and maritime security./.